While there has been much talk about the 45m Blue Abyss project in the UK, the world’s deepest indoor pool is now open at Deep Dive Dubai.

Located in Nad Al Sheba, just 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Deep Dive Dubai plunges to an incredible 60m – totally eclipsing existing and planned indoor facilities. But really, would you expect anything else from Dubai?

Filled with 14 million litres of 30 degree C freshwater, this immense underwater attraction – verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving -contains no less than 56 underwater cameras and, as its centrepiece, a sunken city. And its director is none other than Jarrod Jablonski, founder of Global Underwater Explorers (GUE) and Halcyon Manufacturing.

Within the monster pool, there are two underwater habitats – at 6m and 21m – but it is within the cityscape that divers will love to explore. They will find abandoned apartments, garage (complete with luxury car), game arcade with foosball table and pool table, a library, and much more, in a variety of depths to suit all levels of experience.

Deep Dive Dubai will offer a variety of experiences, including trydives for first timers, scuba dives and freedives for qualified divers, and diving courses and workshops for all levels of diving, from beginner to technical instructors.

The sprawling 1,500 sq metre facility, which resembles a gigantic oyster – harking back to the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage – also contains a well-stocked dive shop, a gift shop and an 80-seat restaurant, as well as one of the most-advanced hyperbaric chambers in the region.

Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla Bin Habtoor said: “Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector.”