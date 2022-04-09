Two more missing divers found

Two more of the missing divers in Malaysia have been found, but the 14-year-old son of one of them is still unaccounted for.

Briton Adrian Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old Alexia Molina were spotted at around 1am on Friday (8 April) by fishermen, some 50 miles from where they had disappeared.

As reported by Scuba Diver, Chesters and Molina were in a group of four divers in the waters off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, who failed to return to their boat on 6 April after being on a ‘training dive' for their advanced qualification in 15m of water.

Dive instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued at 8.15am on 7 April some 22 nautical miles from where she was reported missing.

Missing divers ‘separated by strong currents'

The 35-year-old Norwegian told authorities that the group of missing divers had returned to the surface, but could not see their boat, and then they were separated as they drifted on strong currents.

Of this latest rescue off the southern state of Johor, Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing didn't present too many details, except to say that ‘they have survived and are now in hospital in a stable condition'.

The authorities have now expanded the search area for the remaining diver – 14-year-old Nathen Chesters – in the multi-agency operation, which involves two aircraft, some 18 boats, and about 90 personnel.

As reported previously, the skipper of the boat they were diving from has been arrested after testing positive for drugs, which have now been revealed as methamphetamine.

Photo credit: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency