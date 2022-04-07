One found in missing divers search

One of the four missing divers off the coast of Malaysia since yesterday lunchtime has been found, it has been reported this morning.

Norwegian Divemaster Kristine Grodem was rescued at 8.15am today (7 April) from the water near Tanjung Sedili by members of the search and rescue operation, which was being co-ordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. She was 30 nautical miles from where she was reported missing.

She was taken aboard a tugboat, then transferred to a helicopter, which took her to hospital in Mersing for further treatment. She was said to be in a stable condition.

As reported by Scuba Diver, 35-year-old Grodem was among a group of four divers in the waters off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, who failed to return to their boat after being on a ‘training exercise'.

The remaining three, who have now been named as 46-year-old Briton Adrian Peter, 18-year-old French woman Alexia Alexandra, and 14-year-old Dutch teenager Nathen Renze, are still missing.

The extensive search was postponed at 7.30pm yesterday due to poor visibility and bad weather, but resumed this morning, which is when Grodem was found.

The multi-agency search and rescue operation continues, and a press conference is scheduled for later to update on the situation.

In other developments, the boat skipper has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.

Photo credit: Facebook