Thor heads north from Blyth

By: Mark Evans
Thor
Thor resting on the pontoon in Blyth

A walrus nicknamed Thor is seemingly heading north to his native waters, having made a brief pitstop in Blyth in Northumberland after his short stay in Scarborough on New Year's Eve led to the town's annual fireworks display being cancelled.

Thor showed up in on a private pontoon in Blyth on late Monday evening, and after a good snooze overnight, was reported by members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) – who had been keeping watch on the animal – to have left around 6.45am on Tuesday.

Prior to showing up in Scarborough, Thor was seen in Hampshire, and before that was spotted in the Netherlands, Dieppe and Brittany in recent weeks.

Dan Jarvis, BDLMR director of welfare and conservation, said the animal, which feeds mainly on cockles, clams and mussels, appeared fit and healthy.

He said Thor was ‘”‘heading in the right direction'”‘ and would ‘”‘hopefully'”‘ continue his journey north.

“We might not see him again or he could pop up for a rest somewhere along the Scottish coast,” Mr Jarvis said.

Photo credit: David Dack

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
