Scuba Diver Magazines

Walrus spends New Years Eve in Scarborough

SDMScuba News
By: Mark Evans
walrus

Advertisement

Related stories

Indigo Elite Divers becomes UK Scubajet dealership

Indigo Elite Divers has announced that it has become...

Ball Watch Partners with Reef Guardian to Protect Sabah Reefs

Ball Watch partners with Reef Guardian to protect Sabah...

Rescued turtle arrives at National Marine Aquarium

Rescued from a ghost net in the Maldives, Heidi...

Wey Chieftain IV ceases operation out of Weymouth

A truly sad day for British diving - the...

Diver finds £10,000 worth of jewellery in Cornish river

A diver discovered a massive haul of jewellery worth...

A walrus nicknamed Thor, who was last seen off the coast of Hampshire, has now rocked up on the shoreline of Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

Members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and the North Yorkshire Police were quickly on scene to keep the crowds of onlookers away from the animal, which it is thought is resting in the harbour as it makes its way back home to its normal Arctic waters.

The annual fireworks for New Years Eve in Scarborough have been cancelled so as not to disturb the walrus.

Prior to showing up in Hampshire, it was seen in the Netherlands, Dieppe and Brittany in recent weeks.

Molly Gray, Rescue and Community Co-ordinator for BDMLR, said: “It's really important that the walrus is left with plenty of space and a quiet environment so it's able to rest. Walruses make long journeys so it's really important that he conserves his energy. Our biggest advice is to stay away, and I know it's tempting to go and see him.

“We're not really sure why he's there to be honest, we can confirm it was the same walrus that was in Southampton about a month ago. Hopefully he's making the journey back up north.

“We think he's visiting due to climate change – walruses live in the Arctic and we think because the ice caps are melting, that's why he's travelled so far south.”

Photo credit: Jamie Johnson (Twitter: @JJ_Johnson92)

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Listen to our Podcast

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x