Search called off for missing Falmouth diver
Search called off for missing Falmouth diver

By Mark Evans

A large-scale search for a diver missing off the coast of Cornwall some two miles from Falmouth has been called off.

Falmouth’s RNLI lifeboats, HM Coastguard helicopter from Newquay and a Royal Navy helicopter joined other vessels in the area off Pendennis Point on the hunt for the diver, who was flagged up as being overdue around noon on Thursday 17 June.

However, the efforts proved fruitless, and the Devon and Cornwall Police are now continuing the investigation as a missing person.

 

