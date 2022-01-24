HomeScuba NewsUKPanerai unveils partnership with Andy Torbet
Panerai unveils partnership with Andy Torbet

By Mark Evans

Luxury watchmaker Panerai has unveiled TV adventurer, author, stuntman and GO Diving Show host Andy Torbet as a ‘Friend of the Brand'.

Andy is well known to Scuba Diver readers and visitors to the GO Diving Show, who have followed his exploits for many years. His military background moved him into science and wildlife documentaries and from there he has expanded into the world of stunts, working on various blockbuster movies.

However, his main passion is diving, and extreme exploratory diving at that. He has ventured to deep-water shipwrecks, such as Britannic, and into vast submerged cave systems.

Andy Torbet is returning to the main stage at the GO Diving Show in March

Speaking about Panerai, Andy explained: “Panerai has a long history spearheading the design and creation of truly robust, precision instruments for underwater use, especially in zones beyond the reach of light.

“They understand once one submerges and leaves dry land behind, time is precious, and control is critical. My work may appear dangerous, but every risk is calculated and controlled. I am often wholly reliant on the technology I carry with me to survive and explore the darkness, whether operating by sea, land or air.”

