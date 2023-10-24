PADI launches new AWARE Specialty course

If you care about ocean conservation and want to find out how to make a difference to our shared blue planet, the new PADI AWARE Specialty eLearning course provides useful tips and opportunities to help you learn how to bring about positive ocean change.

PADI has developed the course for divers and non-divers alike. The course, which takes up to just two hours to complete, is suitable for all age groups and makes learning about responsible marine conservations easy, fun and accessible to all.

During the short course which you can conveniently complete at your own pace, online or offline using a computer of mobile device, you will learn about the problems facing our oceans and what actions you can take today to safeguard the underwater world for future generations to enjoy.

During the self-study eLearning portion of this course, you will learn the 10 Tips to Save the Ocean and how to make a positive impact for the underwater world.

Next, you can go on to turn your passion into purpose by connecting with your local dive centre and completing the 10 Tips Workshops with a PADI professional. You can visit the dive centre in person or opt for a fully virtual experience via two-way video online learning with participating dive centres to complete your PADI AWARE Specialty certification.

By following these guidelines, you will learn how to be Ocean AWARE, to respect marine wildlife, and become an Eco-Tourist. This means travelling with the intent to see the natural beauty of a location while learning about local customs and minimising your environmental impact and will teach you how to identify the most sustainable tour operators in a region.

You will learn how to take responsible underwater images to inspire others and become an ocean steward to ensure its health and vitality for future generations.

A portion of the proceeds from every PADI AWARE Foundation course funds AWARE’s critical conservation work to remove marine debris, secure protection for sharks and rays, expand marine protected areas, and support local grantees.

The PADI AWARE Specialty eLearning course costs just £33. Contact your local PADI dive centre to find out more.