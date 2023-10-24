Scuba Diver Magazines
Scuba-Diver logo

PADI launches new AWARE Specialty course

Scuba Diver Mag » Scuba News

By

PADI AWARE
Follow SDM on Google News
Follow SDM on Apple News
Advertisement

If you care about ocean conservation and want to find out how to make a difference to our shared blue planet, the new PADI AWARE Specialty eLearning course provides useful tips and opportunities to help you learn how to bring about positive ocean change.

PADI has developed the course for divers and non-divers alike. The course, which takes up to just two hours to complete, is suitable for all age groups and makes learning about responsible marine conservations easy, fun and accessible to all.

During the short course which you can conveniently complete at your own pace, online or offline using a computer of mobile device, you will learn about the problems facing our oceans and what actions you can take today to safeguard the underwater world for future generations to enjoy.

During the self-study eLearning portion of this course, you will learn the 10 Tips to Save the Ocean and how to make a positive impact for the underwater world.

Next, you can go on to turn your passion into purpose by connecting with your local dive centre and completing the 10 Tips Workshops with a PADI professional. You can visit the dive centre in person or opt for a fully virtual experience via two-way video online learning with participating dive centres to complete your PADI AWARE Specialty certification.

By following these guidelines, you will learn how to be Ocean AWARE, to respect marine wildlife, and become an Eco-Tourist. This means travelling with the intent to see the natural beauty of a location while learning about local customs and minimising your environmental impact and will teach you how to identify the most sustainable tour operators in a region.

You will learn how to take responsible underwater images to inspire others and become an ocean steward to ensure its health and vitality for future generations.

A portion of the proceeds from every PADI AWARE Foundation course funds AWARE’s critical conservation work to remove marine debris, secure protection for sharks and rays, expand marine protected areas, and support local grantees.

The PADI AWARE Specialty eLearning course costs just £33. Contact your local PADI dive centre to find out more.

Gnisha @Gnisha #AskMark With the advantages of battery technology, is a tank lamp still superior to stand alone units like the Apeks Luna ADV in shorther than 2h dives? What is their reliability in practive? One can assume that a sealed unit should be better but my personal experiance was exactly the opposite. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNUEzOUFFNkIyOUUzOTRC

46 28

@DzivaKrev #askmark Hi Mark another question from me 😅. This time it is about orientation of first stage. Is there a difference in which way is the first stage attached to the cylinder ? I am using scubapro mk25 evo with s620ti second stage and I believe I am fitting it up side down as 5th port pointing down. The reason why I use it this way is to reduce projection of the first stage to my head. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMkY2MjA3RDJERTkxNjkz

76 8

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:23 Lumens / Brightness 03:48 Beam Angle 05:41 Battery Style 08:26 Torch Body 10:19 Buttons & Switches 12:26 Power Indicators 14:05 Beacons & Strobes 15:51 Photo-Video 17:58 Cables & Umbilicals 19:27 Extras
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMjFERkYxMjI2NjkyMjg5

121 13

Load More... Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x