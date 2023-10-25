Scuba Diver Magazines
Scuba-Diver logo

North Sea search for missing crew of British ship called off

Scuba Diver Mag » Scuba News

By

North Sea
Follow SDM on Google News
Follow SDM on Apple News
Advertisement

An extensive search for four crew members missing from a British ship that sank after it collided with a larger vessel in the North Sea off the German coast at 3am on Tuesday morning has been abandoned.

Two of the seven crew on the British-registered Verity were rescued from the water, following the collision with the Bahamian Polesie. The body of a third man was found some 13 miles south-west of the German archipelago of Heligoland.

Sea rescue cruisers from the German maritime search and rescue service, a German navy helicopter and a police boat were used in the search effort, along with a P&O cruise ship, the Iona, which also took part. Rescue divers were also brought in to search the wreck for any signs of life within its confines, but difficult conditions hampered the operation, before it was called off.

Gnisha @Gnisha #AskMark With the advantages of battery technology, is a tank lamp still superior to stand alone units like the Apeks Luna ADV in shorther than 2h dives? What is their reliability in practive? One can assume that a sealed unit should be better but my personal experiance was exactly the opposite. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNUEzOUFFNkIyOUUzOTRC

46 28

@DzivaKrev #askmark Hi Mark another question from me 😅. This time it is about orientation of first stage. Is there a difference in which way is the first stage attached to the cylinder ? I am using scubapro mk25 evo with s620ti second stage and I believe I am fitting it up side down as 5th port pointing down. The reason why I use it this way is to reduce projection of the first stage to my head. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMkY2MjA3RDJERTkxNjkz

76 8

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:23 Lumens / Brightness 03:48 Beam Angle 05:41 Battery Style 08:26 Torch Body 10:19 Buttons & Switches 12:26 Power Indicators 14:05 Beacons & Strobes 15:51 Photo-Video 17:58 Cables & Umbilicals 19:27 Extras
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMjFERkYxMjI2NjkyMjg5

121 13

Load More... Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x