New sculptures added to Grenada sculpture park

In 2006, the world-famous British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor created the world's first Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada, and now work is underway adding 29 new pieces.

The latest work is entitled Coral Carnival, and the new pieces – which each represent a character from Grenada’s annual carnival, Spice Mas – are in the process of joining his other original works underwater in the Molinere Beauséjour Marine Protected Area.

Some of the new pieces being transported to their final resting place

Five of the new pieces were made by a local Grenadian artist, Troy Lewis, and the remaining 24 were made by Jason and his team. All sculptures were made with marine-safe cement, and each character is cast from a Grenadian.

It is envisaged that divers and snorkellers will be able to visit the new pieces from the end of October.