Scuba Diver Magazines
Scuba-Diver logo

New sculptures added to Grenada sculpture park

Scuba Diver Mag » Scuba News

By

Grenada
Follow SDM on Google News
Follow SDM on Apple News
Advertisement

In 2006, the world-famous British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor created the world's first Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada, and now work is underway adding 29 new pieces.

The latest work is entitled Coral Carnival, and the new pieces – which each represent a character from Grenada’s annual carnival, Spice Mas – are in the process of joining his other original works underwater in the Molinere Beauséjour Marine Protected Area.

Grenada
Some of the new pieces being transported to their final resting place

Five of the new pieces were made by a local Grenadian artist, Troy Lewis, and the remaining 24 were made by Jason and his team. All sculptures were made with marine-safe cement, and each character is cast from a Grenadian.

It is envisaged that divers and snorkellers will be able to visit the new pieces from the end of October.

Grenada
The pieces have been on display on land prior to being sunk in the marine protected area
Gnisha @Gnisha #AskMark With the advantages of battery technology, is a tank lamp still superior to stand alone units like the Apeks Luna ADV in shorther than 2h dives? What is their reliability in practive? One can assume that a sealed unit should be better but my personal experiance was exactly the opposite. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNUEzOUFFNkIyOUUzOTRC

46 28

@DzivaKrev #askmark Hi Mark another question from me 😅. This time it is about orientation of first stage. Is there a difference in which way is the first stage attached to the cylinder ? I am using scubapro mk25 evo with s620ti second stage and I believe I am fitting it up side down as 5th port pointing down. The reason why I use it this way is to reduce projection of the first stage to my head. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMkY2MjA3RDJERTkxNjkz

69 8

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:23 Lumens / Brightness 03:48 Beam Angle 05:41 Battery Style 08:26 Torch Body 10:19 Buttons & Switches 12:26 Power Indicators 14:05 Beacons & Strobes 15:51 Photo-Video 17:58 Cables & Umbilicals 19:27 Extras
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMjFERkYxMjI2NjkyMjg5

116 13

Load More... Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x