Join Monty Halls on European cruise

Fans of Monty Halls, Ben Fogle and Simon Calder can join their heroes on a short cruise taking in France and Holland this September.

P&O Cruises are running several Sail with the Stars itineraries, and the five-day Global Explorers trip runs from 19 September 2023. It embarks from Southampton, and stops off in La Havre in France and Rotterdam in Holland, when there is the opportunity for tours to Amsterdam, before returning to Southampton.

Cabins start from £499 per person, and this includes accommodation, dining, other activities and, of course, the shows with the star guests.

Monty Halls is an ex-Royal Marines officer turned broadcaster, speaker, naturalist, marine biologist, travel writer and leadership specialist. He has headed up several series on TV, including Great Escapes, and My Family and the Galapagos.

Ben Fogle is an award-winning broadcaster and adventurer, who has written nine Sunday Times best-selling books, and is the United Nations Patron of the Wilderness.

Simon Calder is one of Britain's leading travel commentators, and a regular guest on national TV and radio. He is travel correspondent for The Independent, and also writes for many other publications.

The cruise takes place aboard the Ventura, which is 291 metres long, has over 1,200 crew, and can accommodate more than 3,000 guests.