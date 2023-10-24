Generation Sea Change: Echoes from the Ocean

The second episode of Monty Halls' Generation Sea Change YouTube series is now live, and Echoes from the Ocean shines a spotlight on a citizen-science project to track the movements of dolphins and porpoises using underwater listening devices.

The team from the CATT (Cetacean Acoustic Trend Tracking) project can not only find out where the animals are, they can also decipher what they are doing.

Monty said: “A massive thank you to Joe Dennett from Research Development UK, who kindly showed us how the CATT project works in Falmouth, as well as Chelonia Limited, who invented the POD cetacean monitoring devices.”