Emperor Divers has a new home in Marsa Alam. With the Marina Lodge still closed, Emperor has opened a new shop located in the brand-new Port Ghalib Marina City complex.

And, as locations go, it is the best yet for Emperor, who are this year celebrating their 30th anniversary of diving in Egypt.

Their new shop in Marina City is situated among all the retail, hotels and restaurants right on the Port Ghalib waterfront and is right next door to where the Emperor fleet is based.

The well-stocked Emperor Divers centre

Emperor Divers' new base a ‘must visit'

Emperor Divers Red Sea general manager Luke Atkinson said: “We have all the facilities you'd expect, from equipment rinse to luggage store, as well as a fully-stocked shop.

“Our boats – Emperor Skye and the larger liveaboards – can be walked to in a couple of minutes or, if you prefer, by zodiac tender! So, whether you're joining us for daily diving trips, for courses or on week-long liveaboard safaris, it's a must visit.

“We are still offering our complimentary collection service from all hotels within 20km of Port Ghalib so, wherever you choose to stay, there’s every reason to dive with us.

“It’s a new location but the same convenience and the same great team.”