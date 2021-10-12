Divers flocking back to Red Sea, say Emperor Divers

The joy of being back under Egypt’s beautiful waters is proving a strong pull for visitors, according to Red Sea specialists Emperor Divers.

Coupled with an increase in both scheduled and low-cost flights to the Egyptian resorts, demand is high for those wanting a return to diving in this popular region.

“It’s been amazing to see divers coming back after such a long time,” said Emperor’s General Manager Luke Atkinson.

“Our guests tell us time and time again how special that first trip back under the surface is.

“Our boats and team are as you remember – and so is that feeling of being submerged in pristine waters.”

Among those who have relished the return of more regular flights to the area is Megumi Gotada – the latest of Emperor Divers’ Covid Heroes.

Covid Heroes was an initiative put in place by Emperor to recognise people who have stepped up during the pandemic by rewarding them with free liveaboard trips in the Maldives and the Red Sea.

Megumi – the second of the eight chosen Heroes to take up her trip – is a music therapist from Berlin who volunteered to work in her hospital’s Covid department and used her skills to help ease the suffering of those afflicted by severe Coronavirus complications.

With travel opportunities increasing, Megumi was able to fly into Hurghada and join up with Emperor Elite for her very well-earned holiday.

Emperor Divers have been running a full service for some time but, with travel restrictions only easing fully in recent days, there are still a few spaces available.

