HomeScuba NewsUKDivers flocking back to Red Sea, say Emperor Divers
Emperor Divers

Divers flocking back to Red Sea, say Emperor Divers

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The joy of being back under Egypt’s beautiful waters is proving a strong pull for visitors, according to Red Sea specialists Emperor Divers.

Coupled with an increase in both scheduled and low-cost flights to the Egyptian resorts, demand is high for those wanting a return to diving in this popular region.

“It’s been amazing to see divers coming back after such a long time,” said Emperor’s General Manager Luke Atkinson.

“Our guests tell us time and time again how special that first trip back under the surface is.

“Our boats and team are as you remember – and so is that feeling of being submerged in pristine waters.”

Among those who have relished the return of more regular flights to the area is Megumi Gotada – the latest of Emperor Divers’ Covid Heroes.

Covid Heroes was an initiative put in place by Emperor to recognise people who have stepped up during the pandemic by rewarding them with free liveaboard trips in the Maldives and the Red Sea.

Megumi – the second of the eight chosen Heroes to take up her trip – is a music therapist from Berlin who volunteered to work in her hospital’s Covid department and used her skills to help ease the suffering of those afflicted by severe Coronavirus complications.

With travel opportunities increasing, Megumi was able to fly into Hurghada and join up with Emperor Elite for her very well-earned holiday.

Emperor Divers have been running a full service for some time but, with travel restrictions only easing fully in recent days, there are still a few spaces available.

Spaces are still available by contacting Emperor at: reservations@emperordivers.com

close
Emperor Divers 1

DON’T MISS OUT

Get a weekly update of all the latest news and content from the last 7 days.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Scuba Diving News / Articles

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,795FansLike
5,149FollowersFollow
1,090FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

scuba regulator

Tips on packing your scuba regulator

Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has done more than his fair share of dive travel in the past 25 years, and here he offers...
Emperor Divers

Divers flocking back to Red Sea, say Emperor Divers

Immense Indonesian Throughflow

Immense Indonesian Throughflow

Fiji to Open its Boarders on 1st December

Fiji to Open its Borders on 1st December

Emperor Divers 3

Wreck Hunters – preserving history

Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train
Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0