Boy finds megalodon tooth in Suffolk

A six-year-old boy foraging for shells with his Dad on a beach in Suffolk discovered a fossilized shark tooth belonging to a mighty megalodon.

Sammy Shelton, from Bradwell, near Gorleston, was exploring Bawdsey Beach with his father Peter at the weekend (7-8 May) when he found the tooth.

Other fossil hunters on the beach, which is a popular spot for enthusiasts to hunt for ancient relics, told the youngster how rare and significant his find really was.



Sammy with the monster tooth

While megalodon teeth are known to be found around the world, only one or two are found in the UK annually.

Photo credit: Peter Shelton