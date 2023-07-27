Scuba Diver Magazines
Aggressor Adventures reduces fuel surcharge and deposits

By

Aggressor Adventures
Beginning 1 September 2023, Aggressor Adventures is lifting fuel surcharges for guests on its worldwide fleet of scuba excursion yachts and Nile River Cruises.

This new benefit for Aggressor guests coincides with other potential money-saving offerings from Aggressor Adventures, including 40-year Anniversary Special pricing and a reduction in individual reservation deposits. New, individual guest reservations now only require a 20% deposit as opposed to the previous 40% deposit. The payment and deposit policies remain unchanged for group travel.

“Around the world, all of us have felt the pinch of inflation and impacts our travel decisions. At Aggressor Adventures, we value each and every customer, and appreciate them choosing to spend their vacations with us,” says Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown. “By eliminating fuel surcharges and providing other money-saving benefits, Aggressor Adventures gives our guests even more reasons to book their adventure of a lifetime, and enjoy add-on tours, gear and photo courses to make their adventure even better.”

The temporary fuel charges previously collected onboard the vessel during the charter will be eliminated unless extenuating circumstances beyond the operator’s control require additional charges.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
