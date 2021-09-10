HomeScuba NewsUSAWWF says study raises further concern for sharks and rays
WWF

WWF says study raises further concern for sharks and rays

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

A major study re-assessing the IUCN Red List status for all sharks, rays and chimeras reveals that over 1/3 of all these species are now at risk of extinction caused by overfishing, and the WWF says governments and regional fisheries bodies must act now to stop overfishing and prevent a global extinction crisis.

The experts found that the number of threatened species has doubled since the last global study while the number of endangered and critically endangered species has more than tripled. Three species have been classified as ‘possibly extinct’, not having been recorded for 80 years on average. All threatened sharks and rays are being depleted by overfishing, with habitat loss and destruction and climate change compounding the risks, affecting one in three and one in 10 species respectively.

Dr Andy Cornish, leader of WWF’s global shark and ray conservation programme, said: “The alarm bells could not be ringing louder for sharks and rays. We are on the cusp of starting to lose this ancient group of creatures, species by species right here, right now. Starting now, we need far greater action by governments to limit fishing and bring these functionally important animals back from the brink.”

Trending:
World’s deepest indoor pool opens at Deep Dive Dubai

While the governments in shark-catching countries and regional fisheries management bodies have largely moved in the right direction to address overfishing over the past decade, they typically fall short of implementing measures to directly control the amount of fishing, such as through catch limits. The end result – making sharks and rays the second most-threatened vertebrate group on the planet – is alarming even if predictable, with too little happening too late.

Dr Cornish added: “At the national level, fisheries and environmental authorities need to work together to stop overfishing and halt further declines. This is a pivotal moment in time. If we act now, we still have a good chance to save these predators that play such an important role in ocean health. However, if the status quo continues with slow incremental improvements in management, nobody should be surprised when shark and ray species start disappearing on our watch. This study is a huge wake up call! All countries and regional fisheries bodies that catch sharks and rays need to step up and take responsibility.”

The most endangered sharks and rays will need recovery plans that reduce mortality from fishing to as close to zero as possible.

For those species that can still sustain fishing, well-enforced science-based catch limits can prevent declines and even lead to recoveries. Where catch limits are not feasible, protecting critical habitats for sharks and rays and reducing incidental fishing mortality (e.g. through catch mitigation measures) can reduce overfishing.

Sharks and rays play many key roles in the marine ecosystem. They do not simply live in the ocean – they shape it and have done so for millions of years. These animals are not only indispensable to ocean health, but also to the well-being of millions of people across the globe through food, livelihoods, and tourism opportunities they provide. Latest science highlights their role in carbon sequestration – a crucial buffer against climate change.

Trending:
Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

WWF works to conserve sharks and rays in over 25 countries and territories across the globe, and their fisheries management work aims to address overfishing through a variety of approaches, from assisting governments with National Plans of Action for Sharks, to advocating for improved conservation measures with the regional fisheries management organisations, to assisting with effective marine protected areas for sharks and rays.

Photo credit: Catherine Holloway / WWF

Facebook Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
WWF 1
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Connect With Us

10,711FansLike
5,072FollowersFollow
1,075FollowersFollow
9,600SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

WWF

WWF says study raises further concern for sharks and rays

A major study re-assessing the IUCN Red List status for all sharks, rays and chimeras reveals that over 1/3 of all these species are...
Fourth Element

New Gulper line-up from Fourth Element

WWF 3

Searching for new wrecks

CCR

RedBare CCR trydives at GO Diving Roadshow

Dive Project Cornwall

Cornwall College Group partners with Dive Project Cornwall

Facebook Comments

Best Scuba Diving Masks 2021

Best Scuba Regulators 2021

Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train