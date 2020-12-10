Winter Diving: Escape to Lanzarote this January

Start 2021 as you mean to go on with a winter escape to the beautiful island of Lanzarote.

Just a 10-minute downhill walk to a long sandy Blue Flag beach, the Cinco Plazas Apartments in Puerto del Carmen are close to the resort’s shops, bars and restaurants. Diving is with the award winning Safari Diving Lanzarote who have been established for over 35 years. The dive centre has the best location for diving in Lanzarote, as it is the only dive school in Lanzarote located directly on the beach. Read more about Cinco Plazas Apartments here.

Price from just £599 per person based on sharing a twin studio including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Lanzarote with 20kgs baggage

7 nights in Studio Apartment

Self Catering meal plan

10 dives with tanks & weights (no extra charges for daily boat or night dives)

Price example based on 03 – 10 January 2021. Alternative dates available, subject to availability.

Ask us for a quote excusive of diving for non-diving partners and friends.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!