There has been a week of commemoration in Malta to mark the 80th anniversary of the tragic loss of HMS Urge.

The British submarine and its 32 crew members and 12 passengers went down on 27 April 1942, and the Heritage Malta Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit co-ordinated the week's activities.

Divers made the deep and difficult descent to the sub's final resting place and unfurled a Royal Navy ensign in remembrance of the dead, and laid a memorial plaque on the wreck.