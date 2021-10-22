Vobster Santas is back!

Ho Ho Ho! After taking a break last year, the team at Vobster Quay is delighted to announce that their popular Vobster Santas charity scuba diving event is back!

To help you start the festive season in style, the inland site will be hosting a very special festive dive session open to ALL DIVERS – members and non-members alike! The Vobster team want to see a sea of fluffy white beards, red pantaloons and an army of Santa’s elves taking to the waters in aid of charity.

They are aiming to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance by encouraging each and every one of you to get sponsored. Both charities are very close to the hearts of everyone at Vobster Quay, so let’s show them both just how much we value everything they do!

The event will be running a little differently this year. Instead of the Santa divers all jumping in the water together en masse, the team will be running a very special five-hour-long ‘Santa diving session’ on Sunday 12 December between 8am – 2pm (exit the water by 1pm). This year’s event is focused on simply having fun, so there’s no need to rush – just kit up and hit the water when you and your dive buddies are ready. Don’t forget your festive outfits, of course – that’s one thing that definitely isn’t changing!

Photo credit: Jason Brown