HomeScuba NewsUSAUnique underwater dive medicine course in Florida
dive medicine

Unique underwater dive medicine course in Florida

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

World Extreme Medicine, in a unique collaboration with Florida International University and Aquarius Reef Base, the world’s only undersea research laboratory, is proud to present a truly unique dive medicine course in Florida focusing on dive medicine and hyperbaric emergencies.

The FIU Aquarius Undersea Habitat and Laboratory is the world’s only underwater research habitat located off the Florida Keys in the Carpenter Basin on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, and is used for research of coral reefs and marine life and training NASA astronauts through the NASA NEEMO space analog programme, for missions onboard the International Space Station.

dive medicine 1
The Aquarius Reef Base is used for all sorts of training, including NASA astronauts.

The aim of the WEM Dive Medicine* course is to train physicians in recognising, evaluating and treating diving medical and hyperbaric emergencies. Course educational methodology will include lectures, case presentations, printed support materials, practical exercises with teaching and training from dive medicine experts at Aquarius Reef Base (ARB), NASA NEEMO and the Department of Defense. At the conclusion of the course, participants will have a working knowledge to evaluate and manage diving medicine injuries in an operational environment.

In addition to lectures on the physiology and medicine of diving, the Dive Medicine course will include practical ‘hands-on’ experience operating and working hyperbaric recompression chambers, and the use of commercial and military diving equipment to include an introduction to scientific, hard hat and saturation diving.

As highlights of the WEM/ ARB Dive Medicine Course, participants will also be introduced to the hard hat diving helmet and get the opportunity to dive it. As part of the course, in addition to multiple dives at the Aquarius Reef Base and Undersea Habitat, attendees will also spend a night living underwater in the Aquarius Undersea Habitat learning about saturation diving, vital life support mechanisms and experience the once in a lifetime opportunity of staying underwater in the world’s only undersea habitat and laboratory.

*In addition to Dive Medicine course CME, after successful completion of course exam, participants will also be awarded the Diver Medic Technician qualification issued by the National Board of Diving & Hyperbaric Medical Technology. Dive Medicine forms a 30 credit module of the world renown Diploma/ MSc in Extreme Medicine delivered in partnership with University of Exeter Medical School.

The course, which costs £6,899, runs from 25 July to 5 August 2022. Prerequisites are that participants should be a PADI Open Water Diver or above, with a minimum of 40 dives, and be a physician/doctor, nurse or paramedic. Accommodation and meals are not included in this course.

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,804FansLike
5,153FollowersFollow
1,089FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Orkney and Shetland Charters

Orkney and Shetland Charters win Scottish Enterprise Award

Orkney and Shetland Charters is celebrating after being named the 'Best Scottish Dive Centre and Dive Holiday Operator 2021' in the Scottish Enterprise Awards. Speaking...
Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures celebrates 38th anniversary with special offers

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Fascinating Hermit Crabs

Kokomo Private Island

Stunning Kokomo Private Island

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

UW shot tops Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Stay in touch

UW Photography

Scuba Gear

Scuba Travel

About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0