Unique underwater dive medicine course in Florida

World Extreme Medicine, in a unique collaboration with Florida International University and Aquarius Reef Base, the world’s only undersea research laboratory, is proud to present a truly unique dive medicine course in Florida focusing on dive medicine and hyperbaric emergencies.

The FIU Aquarius Undersea Habitat and Laboratory is the world’s only underwater research habitat located off the Florida Keys in the Carpenter Basin on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, and is used for research of coral reefs and marine life and training NASA astronauts through the NASA NEEMO space analog programme, for missions onboard the International Space Station.

The Aquarius Reef Base is used for all sorts of training, including NASA astronauts.

The aim of the WEM Dive Medicine* course is to train physicians in recognising, evaluating and treating diving medical and hyperbaric emergencies. Course educational methodology will include lectures, case presentations, printed support materials, practical exercises with teaching and training from dive medicine experts at Aquarius Reef Base (ARB), NASA NEEMO and the Department of Defense. At the conclusion of the course, participants will have a working knowledge to evaluate and manage diving medicine injuries in an operational environment.

In addition to lectures on the physiology and medicine of diving, the Dive Medicine course will include practical ‘hands-on’ experience operating and working hyperbaric recompression chambers, and the use of commercial and military diving equipment to include an introduction to scientific, hard hat and saturation diving.

As highlights of the WEM/ ARB Dive Medicine Course, participants will also be introduced to the hard hat diving helmet and get the opportunity to dive it. As part of the course, in addition to multiple dives at the Aquarius Reef Base and Undersea Habitat, attendees will also spend a night living underwater in the Aquarius Undersea Habitat learning about saturation diving, vital life support mechanisms and experience the once in a lifetime opportunity of staying underwater in the world’s only undersea habitat and laboratory.

*In addition to Dive Medicine course CME, after successful completion of course exam, participants will also be awarded the Diver Medic Technician qualification issued by the National Board of Diving & Hyperbaric Medical Technology. Dive Medicine forms a 30 credit module of the world renown Diploma/ MSc in Extreme Medicine delivered in partnership with University of Exeter Medical School.

The course, which costs £6,899, runs from 25 July to 5 August 2022. Prerequisites are that participants should be a PADI Open Water Diver or above, with a minimum of 40 dives, and be a physician/doctor, nurse or paramedic. Accommodation and meals are not included in this course.