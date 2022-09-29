Truk Lagoon borders reopening

On Wednesday 28 September, it was announced that Chuuk State Quarantine protocols were being lifted and the borders were reopening – fantastic news for divers keen to explore the world-class wreck diving of Truk Lagoon.

The office of the Governor received a copy of the recently passed Joint Resolution CSL 16-22-SJR-18. This resolution extends the State COVID-19 declaration from date up to 30 April 2023. Under such declaration, the quarantine protocols and travel protocols are no longer applicable.

This means that all persons in quarantine facilities will be released immediately, and borders are open for international and domestic travels. However, travels between Chuuk Lagoon and Outer Islands is restricted to emergency purposes only.

All incoming travelers must comply with FSM's declaration PL 22-134, which mandates a five day home quarantine period before they can be released to the public.

However, on this final note, The Dirty Dozen Expeditions – which specialises in trips to Truk Lagoon – explained there were two ways to deal with this ‘quarantine'. One, on arrival, you are driven straight to the hotel, where you will have ‘restricted movement' until the liveaboard picks you up, or you can arrive on the day the trip starts and be transported straight on to the boat, where you will do your ‘five-day quarantine' on the vessel, go diving and enjoy your trip as scheduled.

It is envisaged that this quarantine period could well be abolished by 1 November, which was touted as the original date for the borders reopening.