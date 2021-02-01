Home Scuba News The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!
2021 Underbathwater Photographer of the Year
Scuba News

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all – the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition – is back in 2021!

The brainchild of those nutcases – I mean, unbelievably inventive people – at Fourth Element, the Underbathwater of the Year competition gave avid underwater photographers, as well as those dabbling with an UW camera for the first time, to get their creative juices flowing. And all without leaving the confines of their own home…

In 2021, there are five categories – Indoor Animal Behaviour, Self(isolation) Portrait, Lockdown Lego (though other model sets are welcome), Positive/Negative (black and white), and Zoom in (macro).

There are £200 worth of Fourth Element gear up for grabs in all five categories, and then the overall Professional Winner will get a Nauticam Super Macro Converter Lens, and the overall Amateur Winner will win a Paralenz Vaquita camera.

To enter is simplicity itself – you just need to post your photo on your Instagram account, use the hashtag #UnderBathWater2021, and tag @fourthelementdive, @nauticam.images and @paralenz, and then mention the category you are entering in your caption.

The closing date is 28 February 2021. For more information, head to: Fourth Element Underbathwater Link

