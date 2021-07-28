Summer is go! Here’s the latest holiday deals from Diverse Travel for Summer 2021 and beyond…

The latest additions to the green list have opened up more destinations for UK divers. If you’re looking for a holiday, best be quick… these deals won’t be around for long.

EUROPE

NEW for 2021: Croatia | 06 – 13 August 2021 / Caves, wrecks & corals

With over 30 dive sites situated within 15-80 minutes by boat, Trogir is perfect for a diving get-away. The majority of the dive sites here are pristine and undisturbed in condition, having only opened up for diving in recent years. There is diving for all levels and plenty of variety to satisfy even the most well-travelled diver.

Zaja Apartments and the nearby Trogir Diving Centre are situated in the pretty resort of Okrug Gornji Bay, which offers a super beach and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as a water taxi to take in the cultural sights of the old town of Trogir.

Price from just £549 per person and includes:

Flights from Gatwick to Split with 15kgs baggage

7 nights in twin 1-bed apartment with sea view

Self catering meal plan

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

***

Malta | 13 – 20 August 2021 | Clear water and wreck diving @ Sunseeker Hotel Complex

With easily accessible dive sites offering great visibility, caves, overhangs and swim-throughs, with few currents, Malta is an ideal diving holiday location. The family-run Sunseeker Holiday Complex offers guests a very warm welcome. Situated in the quiet resort of Bugibba, just five minutes from the seafront and less than a ten-minute walk away from the St Paul’s Bay town centre.

Price from just £940 per person and includes:

Flights from Gatwick to Malta with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in a 1 bed apartment with sea view

Self-catering meal plan

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

***

Malta | 06 – 13 October 2021 | Clear water and wreck diving @ Dolmen Hotel

With easily accessible dive sites offering great visibility, caves, overhangs and swim-throughs, with few currents, Malta is an ideal diving holiday location. The Dolmen is a modern hotel, with spacious, comfortable guest rooms and a choice of restaurants.

Price from just £945 per person and includes:

Flights from Heathrow to Malta with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in twin room with balcony

Bed & Breakfast meal plan

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

***

Lanzarote | 29 November – 06 December 2021 | Cinco Plazas Apartments

Just a 10-minute downhill walk to a long sandy Blue Flag beach, the Cinco Plazas Apartments in Puerto del Carmen are close to the resort’s shops, bars and restaurants. Diving is with the award-winning Safari Diving Lanzarote who have been established for over 35 years.

Price from just £665 per person based on sharing a twin studio including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Lanzarote with 20kgs baggage

7 nights in Studio Apartment

Self Catering meal plan

10 dives with tanks & weights (no extra charges for daily boat or night dives)

EGYPT: RED SEA

South & St Johns Itinerary | 13 – 20 January 2022 | Emperor Echo

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. Great value for money and perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

Price NOW from just £845 per person based on sharing a twin cabin/room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Subject to availability – limited flight seats at this price.

Alternative departure airports available at a supplement.

MALDIVES

Best of Maldives | 22 – 29 May 2022 | Emperor Atoll

This popular liveaboard and her crew give a personalised welcome to small groups of no more than 12 guests. Built to high, comfortable standards she measures 26 metres and accommodates guests in 6 twin-berth cabins, all with air-conditioning and private bathrooms.

From just £1625 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 30kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

CARIBBEAN

Grenada | 22 – 29 September 2021 | True Blue Bay Resort

A beautifully designed and critically acclaimed hotel, set in landscaped gardens overlooking True Blue Bay. A combination of fine dining and beautiful rooms, with Aquanauts dive centre on site, makes True Blue Bay Boutique Resort an excellent choice for divers.

Save up to 25% on all room types for all stays before 15th December 2022!

Price from just £1425 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Grenada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in standard room

All meals and drinks by the glass

5 days’ of 2 tank AM diving, guide, 12ltr tank, Nitrox, marine park fees & weights

Subject to availability – valid for stays until 15th December 2022. Book by 31st August 2021

***

Bahamas | Exuma Cays and Southwest Eleuthera | 04 – 13 February 2022 | Bahamas Aggressor

Your chance to dive the Bahamas for less in 2022!

The Bahamas is home to the world’s third largest barrier reef, with 700 islands and cays that cover a vast 470,000km² of crystal clear Atlantic Ocean, located southeast of the Florida coast.

This immense area guarantees a melting pot of different diving experiences, with wrecks, blue holes, coral gardens, caves, vibrant walls – and not forgetting a whole host of shark species!

From just £2750 per person based on sharing a twin/double Deluxe cabin including:

Return flights from Heathrow to Nassau with 23kgs baggage

2 nights hotel in Nassau

7 nights onboard Bahamas Aggressor with 3 meals a day, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, local beer and wine

All diving with guide, cylinders & weights

Return airport transfers

MEXICO

Cozumel | 13 – 20 September 2021 | Iberostar Cozumel Resort

5-star All Inclusive hotel with a relaxed atmosphere, nestled in an enclave of natural beauty right on the beach.

The resort is close to the best tropical reefs in Cozumel for unforgettable snorkelling and scuba diving holiday experiences.

Prices from £1525 per person for 7 nights twin share including:

Flights from London to Cancun with 23kgs baggage

7 nights’ Iberostar Cozumel Resort in a twin share standard room with all transfers

All Inclusive meal plan

5 days 2-tank diving with weights

INDONESIA

Bali & Komodo | 08 – 18 May 2023 | MY Emperor Harmoni

Your chance to dive Bali & Komodo aboard the NEW luxury MY Emperor Harmoni for less in 2023!

Currently under construction and launching in 2022. Emperor Harmoni is Emperor Divers Indonesia’s brand new liveaboard.

Built of Sulawesi Ironwood and offering a truly new experience to liveaboard holidays, experience a true sense of sailing the Indonesian seas in freedom, style, comfort and confidence with her two engines. Enjoy spacious diving and relaxation areas or relax with a massage on deck.

From just £2985 per person (guideline) based on sharing a twin luxury cabin including:

Return flights from Heathrow to Bali with 25kgs baggage

One way flight from Komodo to Bali with 23kgs baggage

2 nights hotel in Bali

7 nights onboard MY Emperor Harmoni with 3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

All diving with guide, cylinders & weights, Marine Park & Port Fees

Free Nitrox

1 cocktail party on a local island (weather allowing)

Return airport transfers

Subject to availability – flights and overnight hotel prices will be confirmed 10 months before departure.

MICRONESIA

Truk Odyssey | 16 – 23 September 2023

Book 6 Divers and 1 Goes FREE!

Fascinated by wrecks? Always dreamed of diving Truk Lagoon? Grab your buddies and book your places on this amazing offer – JUST £2750pp* with one FREE – or share the free place and pay just £2290pp*!

Treat yourself and your buddies to 7 nights aboard the fabulous Truk Odyssey and one of you goes FREE!

* Discount is given on boat only, flights will be quoted at the time of reservation and are payable by each member of the party. Local taxes included – Dive Permit is $50pp. Sailing is subject to availability.

