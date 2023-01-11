Scuba Diver Magazines

Solomon Islands Important Notice For Scuba Divers

By: Adrian Stacey
Important Notice For Scuba Divers Visiting the Solomon Islands

The only Hyperbaric Chamber in the Solomon Islands is currently out of commission

Please note that the only hyperbaric chamber located in Solomon Islands is currently out of commission following damage caused during a recent earthquake.

This means the closest hyperbaric chamber location is Australia.

It is imperative that anyone wishing to come to Solomon Islands to enjoy the destination’s world ranking diving must have DAN or some other form of cover that would cater to emergency medivac transfers to Australia.

All Solomon Islands-based dive operators adhere to strict international dive safety protocols, but not all operators have the insurance to cover individuals in the case of a dive related accident, So for individuals’ additional protection, personal cover is essential.

Adrian Stacey
Adrian Stacey
Scuba Diver ANZ Editor, Adrian Stacey, first learned to dive on the Great Barrier Reef over 24 years ago. Since then he has worked as a dive instructor and underwater photographer in various locations around the world including, Egypt, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico and Saba. He has now settled in Australia, back to where his love of diving first began.
