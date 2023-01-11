Solomon Islands Important Notice For Scuba Divers

The only Hyperbaric Chamber in the Solomon Islands is currently out of commission

Please note that the only hyperbaric chamber located in Solomon Islands is currently out of commission following damage caused during a recent earthquake.

This means the closest hyperbaric chamber location is Australia.

It is imperative that anyone wishing to come to Solomon Islands to enjoy the destination’s world ranking diving must have DAN or some other form of cover that would cater to emergency medivac transfers to Australia.

All Solomon Islands-based dive operators adhere to strict international dive safety protocols, but not all operators have the insurance to cover individuals in the case of a dive related accident, So for individuals’ additional protection, personal cover is essential.