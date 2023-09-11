Scuba Diver Magazines
Scuba-Diver logo

Rare blue lobster released in Plymouth Sound

Scuba Diver Mag » Scuba News

By

blue lobster
Advertisement

Divers searching for the remains of a 1700s shipwreck around Drake's Island in Plymouth Sound found themselves releasing a rare blue lobster.

Archaeologist Mallory Hass, director of non-profit organisation The Ships Project, was busy diving when a pot fisherman stopped by their dive boat and chatted to their skipper, giving him a vibrant female blue lobster for them to release back into the wild – thankfully, he had realised that this colour is not the norm.

blue lobster
The blue lobster given to the divers by a pot fisherman

Apparently, blue lobster are one-in-two-million, and this lucky lady – estimated to be around 50 years old – has been put back on the seabed away from divers and lobster pots.

Mallory said: “We put her back in a place divers don't go, and where there is no fishing, so she can have an extremely happy and long life – they can live up to 100 years.”

blue lobster
The blue lobster ready for release back into the wild

The crustacean's colourful pigmentation is caused by a genetic abnormality, which causes the over-production of a protein.

Photo credit: The Ships Project

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Related Stories
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x