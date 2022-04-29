Philippines Aggressor takes to the seas

Aggressor Adventures is pleased to announce its newest liveaboard yacht, the Philippines Aggressor, which embarked on its maiden voyage on 9 April.

While there are thousands of superb dive sites throughout the 7,640 islands, Philippines Aggressor’s guests will focus on the best-of-the-best, with scuba diving cruises to Tubbataha Atoll and Visayas/Cebu regions. These islands and their surrounding waters have long been a premier destination for scuba diving, and now Aggressor Adventures will provide divers access to these remote areas while also providing legendary Aggressor service.

The beautiful new, 42-metre Philippines Aggressor yacht offers Tubbataha cruises departing from Puerto Princesa, Palawan exploring the Tubbataha Atoll. A seven-night cruise includes Tubbataha Reefs National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, protecting over 350 species of coral and almost 500 species of fish in an area of approximately 100,000 hectares at the centre of the Sulu Sea. Whales, dolphins, sharks, turtles and Napoleon wrasse are among the species found here. This healthy reef ecosystem supports legendary diving and encounters often include hammerhead sharks, manta rays, Moorish idols, Napoleon wrasse, parrotfish, eels and more.

There are several Visayas cruise options departing from the Mactan/Cebu or Dauin/Dumaguete areas to experience some of the best diving in the region. The Visayas itinerary will be available for either seven or ten nights. The area provides opportunities for divers to see thresher sharks, huge schools of sardines, and whalesharks, while Dauin is a photographer’s delight with macro, black sands dives. Siquijor Island boasts endless visibility along soft corals walls. This signature 360-degree cruise includes a parade of exotic islands – Cebu, Cabilao, Balicasag, Sumilon, Pescador, Malapascua, Kalanggaman, Camotes, Pamilacan, and Panglao Islands.

The Philippines Aggressor liveaboard pampers 24 guests with 15 staff in the same luxury and signature amenities that Aggressor Liveaboards has been offering around the world for the past 38 years. Itineraries include diving daily, onboard accommodations, gourmet meals and snacks, soft beverages, and local alcohol. On the main and upper decks, seven staterooms have panoramic windows.