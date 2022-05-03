HomeScuba NewsOZDive Show Back for 2022
OZDive Show Back for 2022

Adrian Stacey

OZDive Show & OZTek Advanced Diving Conference ‘22 – 100% Risk Free

A unique combination of high action, world renowned presenters extolling their extraordinary feats of diving, exploration, discovery and inspirations, all supported by the OZDive Show with photographic exhibitions, photography and freediving workshops, tips from the experts including training, travel, equipment, OZTek TV and fun virtual experiences, including those requiring you get wet!.

Equipment on display, in one place, includes: AP Diving, Divesoft, Fourth Element, Halcyon Australia, Poseidon, UrsuitSanti Drysuits, Scubapro Australia, Shearwater Research, TECLINETUSA, Waterproof wet & drysuits.

Photographic experts like Aquatic Imaging Australia, Digital Diver, Light & Motion, Sea & Sea

Travel within Australia with Mike Ball, Spirit of Freedom, Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions or further afield like Tourism Fiji, El Galleon, Papua New Guinea Dive, Sea Safari, Volivoli Beach Resort & Wakatobi.
Visit Dive Adventures & Diveplanit for exciting places to visit.

For all the exhibitors: check the websites: OZTek.com.au & OZDiveShow.com.au

Meet show sponsors DAN World & GUE (Global Underwater Explorers)

So much diving – under one roof!

This is an Australian Dive Show for every diver; recreational, advanced, free or those just getting started. The combination of The OZDive Show & OZTek Advanced Diving Conference on Oct 1-2, 2022 is going to be better than ever.

Frankly, we can’t wait to see everyone!

For further information, keep Scuba Diver handy or tune in to the OZDive Podcast for up-to-date announcements on tickets, competitions, speakers and workshops.

The OZDive Show & OZTek Advanced Diving Conference '22 will be held at the Melbourne Conference & Exhibition Centre (Jeff's Shed) on October 1/2, 2022. The very start of the Australian diving season.

Get ready for action…

 Websites: OZTek.com.au & OZDiveShow.com.au or Facebook / Instagram & Twitter

PS: AND… we have VMIA backed Covid Event Cancellation Insurance – all ticket holders will receive a full refund in the highly unlikely event the show is canceled due to COVID.

Feature Image Photo Credit: Alison Perkins 

