New North Wales dive boat for 2023 season

SDMScuba NewsUK
By: Mark Evans
dive boat

Duttons Divers, the North Wales-based dive company that has been going from strength to strength with the expansion of a new dive centre last year, has now added a second dive boat to their ‘fleet'.

Duttons already offer guided shore and boat dives around the North Wales area, with their current dive boat, a 7-8-metre Ballistic RIB named Little Viv, taking divers around the Llyn Peninsula. The area offers an array of marine life and a variety of dive sites, including wrecks, caverns, scenic wall dives and, of course, the colony of curious seals at the Tudwals Islands.

dive boat
Duttons Divers' new hard boat

The new hard boat has a diver capacity of ten, which can be booked as a single diver or as a group charter booking. The boat has toilet facilities, a kitchen for refreshments between dives, and dedicated storage areas for kit.

Clare says: “We are extremely excited for the addition of the new boat. Little Viv is a great asset to our activities, but now being able to offer dive space only trips too for divers to explore the stunning area around here will make it even better.

“The dive sites within this location offer something for all levels of diver interest, from shallow interactions with the seals to deeper wrecks with tonnes of history. We are all very excited for the 2023 season!”

Duttons are now taking bookings for the 2023 season.

dive boat
Duttons Divers' new dive boat, SeaQuest, arrives in Pwlheli

Vivian Quarry no longer open for external bookings

Duttons Divers have also announced that there have been changes to access to Vivian Quarry.

This means there will be no external bookings for group dives or external training, and the Duttons Divers' team will be offering a purely private experience to all of their trainees, booked Vivian guided dives and own club members.

Clare Dutton said: “We feel that this offers a much better experience to our divers during training, for guided dives and for our club… where else can you have a quarry all to yourself?”

You can join the Duttons Divers club here.

Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

