New Gulper line-up from Fourth Element

Fourth Element has expanded its line-up of OceanPositive Gulper bottles with the addition of two new colour options and an insulated lid.

Every adventurer needs a canteen of water. The Gulper is more than just your everyday water bottle though. Stainless steel double wall vacuum insulation means that iced drinks stay cool for up to 24 hours and a hot drink will stay that way for up to 12 hours.

The versatile BPA-free lid means you can drink on the go thanks to the twist and sip valve, and the wide aperture makes filling and cleaning quick, simple and spill-free.

Every time you refill this bottle instead of buying bottled water, you are helping to reduce the production of plastic waste which may end up in landfill or our oceans.

The Gulper comes into two sizes – 500ml (SRP: £19.95) and 900ml (SRP: £25.95). The existing turquoise 900ml version has been joined by a blue colour, and the black 500ml has been joined by a bright orange version.

Fourth Element has also launched an insulated lid that fits all models of Gulper for £3.99. This new lid features a pivoted stainless steel handle to provide a flexible carrying option.