Miranda Krestovnikoff named as PADI AmbassaDiver for 2021

PADI has announced new AmbassaDivers on the 2021 team, and GO Diving Show Main Stage speaker Miranda Krestovnikoff is one of the ‘new faces’.

PADI launched the AmbassaDiver programme in 2015 to help amplify the stories of divers who inspire others to love and care for our ocean planet. PADI AmbassaDivers are part of a team committed to elevating diving, bringing awareness to social or environmental issues, and encouraging more people to explore, protect and experience the underwater world.

In their unique ways, these individuals are sharing their love for diving, acting to safeguard ocean health and exciting others to pursue their own passions. Together, they are a motivating force in their communities and across the globe, leading and encouraging others to seek adventure and save the ocean.

PADI welcomes the following individuals to the 2021 AmbassaDiver roster:

Miranda Krestovnikoff

Miranda Krestovnikoff: Miranda has been travelling and diving the world for more than 20 years as a TV and radio wildlife presenter for networks like FOX and BBC. When she learned to dive while studying zoology at Bristol University, she had no idea that diving would become such a major part of her career. When she’s not travelling, Miranda is a mother of two and loves diving the chilly waters around the UK. Through her work on and off screen, she hopes to connect people with nature and the need for conservation.

Paris Norriss: Paris is an outdoor enthusiast and host of the adventure travel show Guy in Dubai – with scuba diving and freediving playing central roles in his adventures throughout the show. To date, more than 15 million people tune in annually on Amazon Prime, OSN, and inflight entertainment systems on Emirates and British Airways. Originally from the UK, now based out of Dubai, Paris aims to inspire people to discover the world (above and below the surface), and to take action to follow their passions.

Taylor Walston: Originally from California, USA, Taylor now lives on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, where freediving has powerfully changed her life. As a professional photographer and an ambassador with One Ocean Diving, she works to spread awareness about the importance of shark conservation and ocean preservation. In 2020, Taylor encountered more than ten different species of sharks while exploring the underwater world, and reached a three-minute static breath hold.

Doudou: Doudou is an adventurer, diver, film-maker and conservationist with more than 1 million followers on social media in China. As a child she was scared of the water, and it wasn’t until she came across diving in 2009 that she actually overcame her fears and discovered the beauty of the sea. Since then, she has become a certified freediver and has launched an incredible career in underwater photography and film-making. Doudou is the first female National Geographic Explorer from China, having worked on projects like Planet or Plastic and Extreme China.

Yukie Higashinita: Based in Japan, Yukie became obsessed with the charm of the ocean the very first time she went diving in Guam at the age of 20. Since then, she dives as often as possible, with her favourite experience diving with a massive school of hammerhead sharks off Mikomoto Island. Yukie earned her PADI Rescue Diver certification at the age of 24, and hopes to share the charm of the ocean with as many people as possible.

Francisco Delgado: Born and raised in Patagonia, Francisco is a lover of all outdoor sports and has worked in theatre, radio and TV throughout his career. After winning the TV show Big Brother in Argentina in 2015, he toured the Riviera Maya and dedicated himself to studying marine conservation. He currently resides in Cozumel, Mexico, with his two children, where he works as a PADI Instructor and an adventure lifestyle social media influencer for brands in Latin America. Francisco’s mission is to introduce younger generations to the underwater world and teach them how to respect and protect it.

Tom Park: Tom is a photographer and film-maker with a passion for creating underwater films and marketing materials for tourism boards and ocean-focused businesses. His work has been featured in an array of international magazines and galleries. He also regularly works with marine biologists to help safeguard his local Sydney waterways, and volunteers his time to support non-profit ocean-conservation groups. Tom continuously aims to inspire others to protect the ocean, and hopefully experience the underwater world for themselves.

Martyna Skura: Born and raised in Poland, Martyna has spent the last ten years travelling and working overseas. Thailand is where she found her passion for diving and ocean conservation, and since then she’s become a PADI IDC Staff Instructor and EFR Instructor Trainer. She’s now living in the Maldives, and is working toward becoming a PADI Master Scuba Instructor. Martyna’s mission is to share her love of diving, the beauty of the oceans and the importance of protecting them with others.

Kaoruko Inou: Kaoruko has created a profession of her own: underwater reporter. After graduating from university in Japan in 2010, she has traveled around the world to report on and share her underwater explorations, and has appeared on many popular Japanese TV programmes. In 2019, Kaoruko became the first female Japanese certified whale swim guide in the Kingdom of Tonga.

“This esteemed group epitomizes what it means to seek adventure and save the ocean,” says Kristin Valette-Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer for PADI Worldwide. “They are true torchbearers, dedicated to exploring and protecting the underwater world. And we are committed to amplifying these AmbassaDivers’ stories to inspire more people around the globe to deepen their connection with our water planet.”

www.padi.com

