HomeScuba NewsUKMark Powell takes on global role at International Training
Mark Powell

Mark Powell takes on global role at International Training

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

International Training has announced that tech-diving guru Mark Powell is moving to a full-time role as Director of Global Development.

Mark Powell brings with him vast experience in recreational, technical and dive industry inner workings that will assist the TDI/SDI/ERDI facility and instructor membership, as well as exploring new opportunities.

He is a regular contributor to numerous diving magazines, author of Deco for Divers and Technical Diving – An Introduction, and a popular speaker at diving conferences globally, including the GO Diving Show. Mark currently represents International Training on a number of diving industry boards focusing on standards, safety and industry growth.

Additionally, Mark has an extensive background in sales and business management outside of the dive industry that will contribute to his role with International Training. The diving industry is one of Mark's passions along with education and safety, which makes this a great match.

Mark can be contacted at: mark.powell@tdisdi.com

Photo credit: Jason Brown

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,045FansLike
5,556FollowersFollow
1,140FollowersFollow
12,200SubscribersSubscribe
The Post-Covid World

The Post-Covid World

Planning your next international dive trip in The Post-Covid World.As the world finally opens, we had planned to use this column to focus on...
Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef￼

Tim Clements

Tech Stage Speaker: Tim Clements

Bruce

Dare you ride Bruce the shark?

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0