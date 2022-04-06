Mark Powell takes on global role at International Training

International Training has announced that tech-diving guru Mark Powell is moving to a full-time role as Director of Global Development.

Mark Powell brings with him vast experience in recreational, technical and dive industry inner workings that will assist the TDI/SDI/ERDI facility and instructor membership, as well as exploring new opportunities.

He is a regular contributor to numerous diving magazines, author of Deco for Divers and Technical Diving – An Introduction, and a popular speaker at diving conferences globally, including the GO Diving Show. Mark currently represents International Training on a number of diving industry boards focusing on standards, safety and industry growth.

Additionally, Mark has an extensive background in sales and business management outside of the dive industry that will contribute to his role with International Training. The diving industry is one of Mark's passions along with education and safety, which makes this a great match.

Mark can be contacted at: mark.powell@tdisdi.com

Photo credit: Jason Brown