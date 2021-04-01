Karen Van Den Oever claims women’s deep cave diving record

South African technical diver Karen Van Den Oever has claimed the women’s deep cave diving record with an astonishing 236m dives into the notorious Bushmansgat Cave.

Van Den Oever set the new record on 26 March, and her seven hour and 18 minute dive smashed the previous record of 221m – set by Verna van Schaik in 2004.

She said: “This was a dive that I have been working towards for a long time. It was a challenging dive. You train not for the dives that go well, but for when things don’t go well. I decided to turn at 236m, as my intuition told me that this was where I needed to stop.”