HomeScuba NewsKaren Van Den Oever claims women's deep cave diving record
Karen van den Oever nowy rekord Guinnessa w nurkowaniu jaskiniowym kobiet Divers24
Karen van den Oever nowy rekord Guinnessa w nurkowaniu jaskiniowym kobiet Divers24
Scuba News

Karen Van Den Oever claims women’s deep cave diving record

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

South African technical diver Karen Van Den Oever has claimed the women’s deep cave diving record with an astonishing 236m dives into the notorious Bushmansgat Cave.

Van Den Oever set the new record on 26 March, and her seven hour and 18 minute dive smashed the previous record of 221m – set by Verna van Schaik in 2004.

She said: “This was a dive that I have been working towards for a long time. It was a challenging dive. You train not for the dives that go well, but for when things don’t go well. I decided to turn at 236m, as my intuition told me that this was where I needed to stop.”

Facebook Comments

Trending

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,035FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Lionfish

Invasive species cost the world economy nearly £1 trillion

Invasive species, such as lionfish in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, have cost the world economy nearly £1 trillion, according to a new report in...
Karen van den Oever nowy rekord Guinnessa w nurkowaniu jaskiniowym kobiet Divers24

Karen Van Den Oever claims women’s deep cave diving record

Karen Van Den Oever 1

Divers Ready Channel Update

Royal Navy x G-SHOCK

Casio releases limited-edition Royal Navy x G-SHOCK Frogman

Karen Van Den Oever 2

How to pack your drysuit

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train