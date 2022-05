Indonesia is ready for YOU

VISA ON ARRIVAL is now available for travel Indonesia!!!!!

The cost of a Visa on Arrival is IDR 500,000 (approx. 38 USD), valid for 30 days, renewable for one month for the following nationalities:

Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Seychelles, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam.

SEE YOU SOON!

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.