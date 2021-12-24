This Christmas you Can Scuba Diver in the Comfort of your own home with an Incredible Virtual Divers Simulator

More than a game, this diving simulator puts you in the diver’s seat!

Virtual Divers International (VDI) is the world’s first realistic diving simulator. This App is as close to diving as you can get on your mobile device while playing a game at the same time. VDI has changed the game, both literally and figuratively, and this is only the beginning!

The Virtual Divers International App allows you to perform skills like mask clearing, regulator removal and recovery, equipment assembly, descents, and ascents and even hand signals. This game will engage new and experienced divers or anyone just wanting to learn more about our sport or even preparing for a course. If you just want to find out about the latest innovations in equipment, you will love the VDI app.

There are two primary sections to the game:

The first is a training module that simulates a training section with an instructor. You will practice actual diving skills the same as you would learn in a classroom. SCREEN SHOT OF MASK CLEAR WITH SIGNALS

The other section is more like a traditional game, but you get to perform many of the same virtual activities you would perform on an actual dive, there is an element of gaming with gold coin collection you can use to buy equipment in the virtual store. There are two difficulty levels within the game. The first is Easy Mode which allows you to cruise around discovering new parts of the reef and finding new marine life.

The Pro Mode level is more difficult and includes many real world skills like controlling buoyancy and equalizing your ears.

Control your buoyancy, equalize, monitor your computers gas, depth, and time diving in real conditions.

Like a lot of traditional games, you can explore, collect gold, and get points. There are additional skills and fun like a swim through “the rings of destiny”. There are literally hours of fun and education for the whole family. Virtual Divers International has multiple courses due for release soon where you can explore options for future real certifications.

To introduce the VDI App, we have a one-time introductory offer of just $35 USD (normally $49 USD) including all features and updates for next twelve months.

Steps to Download VDI Dive Training App

Click on the link or button below to take you directly to the App or Play Store, where you can approve to download your personal copy and annual membership to Virtual Divers International.

– App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/in/app/virtual-divers-international/id1598854550

– Play Store (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dashandsim.VirtualDiversInternational

Download, Install, and open the simulator like any other app or game

After the Introduction, enter the referral code. This will ensure all future benefits for you in the Virtual Divers International system, forever, as long as you are a member under our banner

This is a great Christmas present for anyone – young, old, divers, non-divers and certainly all gamers.