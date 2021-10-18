HomeScuba NewsUKHopes fade for missing Farne Islands diver
Farne Islands

Hopes fade for missing Farne Islands diver

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The search for a diver missing off the Farne Islands since yesterday (Sunday 17 October) is continuing, but hopes of a successful resolution are fading.

According to reports, the Coastguard received a Mayday call from a dive boat near the Longstone lighthouse in the Farnes late Sunday morning. A multi-agency search was initiated, involving lifeboats from Amble, Craster, Seahouses and Berwick, Coastguard helicopters from Prestwick and Hull, Maritime Coastguard Rescue, the police and local charter vessels and dive boats.

The search is continuing, with Northumbria Police Marine Unit set to dive in the area, but Amble lifeboat coxswain Paul Stewart said that with the strong and varied tides around the Farnes, the diver could be some distance from the actual dive site.

Photo credit: RNLI

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,811FansLike
5,169FollowersFollow
1,089FollowersFollow
10,100SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Farne Islands

Hopes fade for missing Farne Islands diver

The search for a diver missing off the Farne Islands since yesterday (Sunday 17 October) is continuing, but hopes of a successful resolution are...
Amazing Mike Ball Dive Expeditions Discounts

Amazing Mike Ball Dive Expeditions Discounts

missing divers

Bodies of missing divers recovered

https://www.scubadivermag.com/fascinating-hermit-crabs/

THE ONLY WAY TO EXPERIENCE RAJA AMPAT

Returning to the Water After a Break

Returning to the Water After a Break

Stay in touch

UW Photography

Scuba Gear

Scuba Travel

About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0