Hopes fade for missing Farne Islands diver

The search for a diver missing off the Farne Islands since yesterday (Sunday 17 October) is continuing, but hopes of a successful resolution are fading.

According to reports, the Coastguard received a Mayday call from a dive boat near the Longstone lighthouse in the Farnes late Sunday morning. A multi-agency search was initiated, involving lifeboats from Amble, Craster, Seahouses and Berwick, Coastguard helicopters from Prestwick and Hull, Maritime Coastguard Rescue, the police and local charter vessels and dive boats.

The search is continuing, with Northumbria Police Marine Unit set to dive in the area, but Amble lifeboat coxswain Paul Stewart said that with the strong and varied tides around the Farnes, the diver could be some distance from the actual dive site.

Photo credit: RNLI