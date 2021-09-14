GO Diving Roadshow – need a buddy?

Are you thinking about attending the GO Diving Roadshow this weekend, or have already booked your ticket, and are wondering who you are going to dive with?

The GO Diving Roadshow at NDAC from 17-19 September is set to be an action-packed weekend, with exhibitors, keynote speakers and various workshops, but an obvious highlight is the ability to go for a dive or two in the inviting waters of the quarry.

However, we have had emails from a few people who are visiting on their own, and were looking for a buddy. So, we have set up the Buddy Finder to make this happen. You just need to email us with your name and dive experience (certification level, number of dives, etc), and we’ll try to pair you up with another diver at the event.

Recompression chamber sunk as a diver attraction in NDAC

If you are a buddy team which is attending the show, and you don’t mind another person tagging along with you, please send your details to Buddy Finder as well.

We had some people asking about equipment rental. Alas, no one on site at NDAC rents gear, but we’d suggest if you need dive kit for the event, see about hiring it from your local dive centre. Even better, see if you can rustle up a buddy from your local centre to come with you! There is still time to get tickets!

Join Buddy Finder – send your email to: bookings@godivingshow.com with the subject ‘Buddy Finder‘ and we’ll try to pair you up with another diver who will be attending.

Tobago Beyond is a sponsor of the GO Diving Roadshow

The GO Diving Roadshow – sponsored by Tobago Beyond – has something for all levels of diver!

DIVING – Come down for an end-of-summer training session and get together with members. With depths ranging from 3m to 75m and a multitude of things to see, the NDAC lake is the perfect place for your September meet-up.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS – Experience the excitement of diving with TV presenters, author and adventurers Andy Torbet and Miranda Krestovnikoff, cave diver and explorer Phil Short, wreck diver and photogrammetry expert John Kendall, underwater photographer and conservationist Ellen Cuylaerts and Thai cave rescue hero Chris Jewell during your surface intervals and on an evening when the diving is done. Clare Dutton will also be talking about Scuba Escape and showcasing the various underwater ‘escape rooms’.

EXHIBITORS – A whole host of exhibitors will be showcasing their wares, including Fourth Element, O’Three, PADI, DAN, Nammu Tech, Midlands Diving Chamber, Shearwater Research, Scuba Escape, as well as tourism experts from the British Virgin Islands, the Philippines and Tobago.

WORKSHOPS – Whether you want to learn more about technical diving (try a sidemount rig or CCR, or do a skills development session), improve your underwater photography skills, or try the latest equipment, we have something for you.

Land Rover in the depths of NDAC

Divers Alert Network Europe will be running a pop-up Health and Welfare Clinic. At the clinic, you can talk to the medical staff, led by area manager Chantelle Newman, about your health and welfare. They can check your blood pressure, blood sugar, temperature, pulse, six-lead ECG and more. Book your 30-minute slot now, and receive a gift from DAN Europe. Slots are available from 1pm-5pm on Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and 9am-1pm on Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT SOCIAL – This will be a pulled pork roll with stuffing and apple sauce. There will be veggie burger that is suitable for vegans as an alternative. This will be accompanied by chips and a choice of salad.

A two-day ticket (Friday and Saturday) costs just £69 (but has a value of nearly £140!), and includes two days of diving in the attraction-rich waters of NDAC, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022, and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Friday one-day ticket is £45 (with a value of £110), and includes a day of diving, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, and a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022 and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Saturday one-day ticket is £27.50 (with a value of £32) and includes a day of diving, and access to the talks and the workshops.

A two-day non-diver ticket is £25 (with a value of £30) and this gives access to all of the talks and surface workshops, and the Friday evening BBQ.

NB: This is an advance ticket only event. You MUST have purchased your tickets via Eventbrite prior to arriving on-site. There are a limited amount of tickets, and there will be no tickets sold on-site.

This armoured car takes on a spooky appearance in NDAC

Special group offer!

Book 5 tickets and get 1 ticket FREE for a dive instructor or trainer. Go ahead and purchase your 5 tickets and email bookings@godivingshow.com with your booking details. You will be issued a promotional code to the average value of the other 5 tickets which can be redeemed against a 6th ticket.

Example – 4 x weekend diving £69 + 1 x weekend non-diving £25 gives a total order value of £301 / 5 = £60.20 average ticket price.

Fees and taxes are not included, can not be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount.