A Christmas sweater is a must, and divers and those who love our seas will be smitten by Dive for Cover’s Ocean Jumpers sweater.

Made with organic, recycled and recyclable circular fibre, this sweater – which features Santa in his sleigh being pulled by dolphins – is printed in the UK in a renewable-energy-powered factory.

Priced at £40, and available in sizes from S to XXL, the Ocean Jumpers sweater – along with a wide range of T-shirts with an ocean theme – can be purchased from Diver Forcer