Freediving guru Emma Farrell joins RAID as Training Director

Emma Farrell, one of the world’s leading freediving instructors and the author of the best-selling book One Breath: A Reflection on Freediving, has been appointed Director of Freediver Training for Dive RAID International.



Emma Farrell has been teaching since 2002 and has been a well-respected Instructor Trainer with RAID for several years. Her new position with the agency reflects its renewed focus on freediving and its importance to RAID's vision for the industry and the diving community going forward.



Farrell's initial focus will be to update the agency's materials and freediving curriculum, bringing it in line with modern practices and freediving's safest standards.



Speaking immediately following her appointment, Emma Farrell said: “Being at the forefront of global freediving education for the last two decades, my desire has always been to encourage more people to discover the incredible sport of freediving and enable them to do it safely and responsibly. RAID shares my ethos of combining high standards with accessibility and relevancy and I'm thrilled to be leading the team that will take RAID freediving to the next level.”



Farrell is a founding member of the AIDA Education Commission and has written courses that are taught internationally, as well she has created several popular and unique specialty courses such as her program for surfers, spearfishing safety skills course, and a Gas Guzzler course.

Emma Farrell will ‘steamline and update' RAID courses



In her new position, Farrell will be working with RAID's V-P Training, PJ Prinsloo, on the project, which will see the agency's freediving product completely streamlined and updated.



Prinsloo explained that he is excited to have Emma Farrell joining RAID HQ.

“She brings to the team not only a wealth of knowledge, and talent but also real enthusiasm and creative energy to tackle what will be a huge project in the coming months,” he said.



“Freediving is a major priority for my department, so having an author and experienced instructor trainer like Emma working with us, makes my role much easier and promises to ensure we develop the best freediving product possible for RAID students, divers, and professionals.”

