Fourth Element get back into knitwear

Winter 2021 sees style supremos Fourth Element usher in their new range of knitwear – perfect timing for the colder months when temperatures plummet but you still want to get out and about.

It is great to see the brand moving back into cool clothing which is not distinctly ‘apres-dive' – the Waterman and Submariner sweaters hark back to the classic Riga jumper from a few years back.

Sweaters, jumpers, beanies and socks – just the thing for winter 2021

The knitwear range comprises the aforementioned Submariner jumper (available in grey and navy, and mens and womens fit) and Waterman sweater, the women's Oakum jumper, Mariner beanies in stone and navy to go with the existing red version, and toasty-warm boot socks and everyday socks in red and navy.

Prices range from £19.95 for the everyday socks through to £129.95 for the Submariner jumpers.