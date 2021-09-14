Explore the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia with Scuba Travel

Dive specialist tour operator Scuba Travel will be running a premium liveaboard – the M/V Typhoon – in the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia from the end of this month.

Designed and built by the award-winning Tornado Marine Fleet, the steel-hulled M/V Typhoon – which will be known as the Saudi Explorer during its time in the country – is set to become the flagship of the fleet and boasts a stylish, modern interior and exterior.

This ship has the ability to sail in all sea conditions due it its steel hull, which also gives it excellent stability.

Throughout the interior of the ship, the tones are neutral and the style modern, with an ‘L’ shaped hotel-style restaurant on the lower deck equipped with a sound system and large HD screen.

The interior of the M/V Typhoon is stylish and modern.

None of the cabins on the M/V Typhoon / Saudi Explorer are below deck, affording guests a sea view from every room. The main deck comprises of five en-suite twin cabins and a double suite. The suite situated at the very front of the main deck offers clients spectacular views across the sea and coast. The upper deck has four cabins with double beds convertible into twin beds. All cabins are air conditioned.

The outdoor common areas and the diving area have been designed to meet the expectations of the most-demanding divers. The flybridge has a bar area with photo-video equipment and charging bench. The sundeck is equipped with sunbathing area, deck chairs and jacuzzi.

Food, soft drinks and water are included. In Saudi Arabia, the consumption of alcohol is prohibited, so none will be available on board.

Getting there is simplicity in itself – a direct flight from the UK straight into Jeddah.

Hammerhead sharks, whalesharks, turtles and so much more await in the southern Red Sea of Saudi Arabia, which are famed for their pristine coral reefs, including Yanbu and the Seven Reefs. There will be two to three dives a day during the itinerary.

Check out the Scuba Travel website for more information.