Dominica latest destination for Diverse Travel

UK-based dive holiday experts Diverse Travel have added another Caribbean destination to their ever-expanding portfolio – Dominica.

The spectacularly beautiful island of Dominica is one of the best-kept secrets in the Caribbean. Popularly known as the ‘Nature Island’, Dominica offers a tantalising combination of lush rainforest, towering peaks, and a choice of glistening waterfall or meandering river for every day of the year.

The landscape of Dominica has been honed by centuries of volcanic activity, making for truly dramatic scenery above and below water. Majestic mountains disappear into the blue to form deep ocean trenches that are home to marine mammals such as numerous dolphins and over 20 species of whale, including the resident sperm whales for which the island is renowned. Divers will find much fascinating topography to explore here – pristine reefs, drop-offs and walls sit alongside pinnacles, caves, swim-throughs and volcanic thermal springs that form underwater bubble baths for divers and snorkellers.

Champagne Reef is a popular dive site in Dominica

Dominica is one of those rare destinations where scuba divers will want to spend as much time topside as underwater. This unspoilt nature lover’s paradise is a haven for sustainability and eco-tourism. There are plenty of natural wonders to explore – everything from the Caribbean’s longest hiking trail, to exciting river adventures, the World Heritage Site of the Morne Trois Pitons National Park and, of course, whale watching or for the ultimate wildlife adventure – swimming with sperm whales.

A holiday to Dominica offers the opportunity to experience one of the world’s top marine life encounters. This island holds many treasures, but none is more spectacular than the chance to swim with resident sperm whales in the crystal-clear warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. This very special opportunity is subject to strict controls and limited permits each year. Visitors are hosted on private catamaran trips of just six people (three in the water at a time), giving the unique opportunity to swim and snorkel with these magnificent creatures, as well as observe fascinating natural behaviour, and learn more about research and conservation from the expert knowledge of private guides.

Dominica is one of the world’s top destinations to swim with sperm whales. Photo credit: Franco Banfi / Avalon

Diverse Travel dive holidays to Dominica start from £1895pp (based on June 2022) and include return flights London to Dominica via Barbados with 23kg baggage, seven nights in an Ocean Front room at the island’s historic Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort in Roseau (room only meal plan), five days of two-tank boat dives with guide, tank and weights, and airport transfers in Dominica. Packages are also available at Hotel The Champs, and The Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski in the north of the island.

Limited spaces are available on Diverse Travel’s exclusive special trips to swim with sperm whales. 2021 trips are from 27 November – 4 December and 4 December – 11 December 2021. A week’s package combining swimming with whales, scuba diving and land tours starts from £4,125pp to include return flights London to Dominica via Barbados with 23kg baggage, seven nights in an Ocean Front room at Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort in Roseau (bed and breakfast meal plan) three days guided swimming with sperm whales on a private catamaran inclusive of permits and license, three days of two-tank boat dives with guide, tank and weights, three land tours, and airport transfers in Dominica. A week’s package with six days swimming with sperm ehales is also available from £4,850pp.

