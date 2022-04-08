HomeScuba NewsUSADivers Ready! website goes live
Divers Ready

Divers Ready! website goes live

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

To celebrate hitting the milestone of 50K scuba-diving subscribers, popular digital media creators Divers Ready! have launched their brand-new website.

The new website is a complete resource for scuba divers new, experienced or profes- sional, looking for fun and educational digital content. Divers Ready!’s video content library is easily accessible, categorized and searchable throughout the site. There are videos for new divers looking for beginner tips, dive professionals looking for tools for teaching or career advice, and scuba divers in general looking for dive gear review videos. Technical divers and underwater photographers are also well-catered for.

The search bar helps divers narrow down content they are specifically interested in. For example, a simple search for the term ‘Nitrox’ brings forward dozens of video options, from ‘When To Choose Nitrox Over Air’ to ‘Advanced Nitrox Course: Is It For You?’

Making Divers Ready! user-friendly

“We wanted to keep the layout as clean, crisp and modern as possible, and for our content to be easily navigable,” says James Blackman, the knowledge broker and personality in front of the camera. “We also wanted to shy away from the recipe-blog cliché where
you have to scroll through someone’s life story before you get to the content you came for! It was important for our content to sit front and centre at the top of each page.”

Divers Ready! has been supporting the dive industry through the tough last three years by the consistent release of their inspirational video content. The aim of each weekly video, which launch on their YouTube channel on Mondays at 06:30ET, is to inspire and educate divers, helping them stay in the sport longer.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,043FansLike
5,561FollowersFollow
1,139FollowersFollow
12,200SubscribersSubscribe
The Post-Covid World

The Post-Covid World

Planning your next international dive trip in The Post-Covid World.As the world finally opens, we had planned to use this column to focus on...
Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef￼

Tim Clements

Tech Stage Speaker: Tim Clements

Bruce

Dare you ride Bruce the shark?

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0