Dive Project Cornwall gains first school-week host sponsor

Healthy oceans and seas are essential to our own existence. They cover 70 percent of our planet and we rely on them for food, energy and water. Yet, we have managed to do tremendous damage to these precious resources. We must protect them by educating people to immediately start to responsibly protect all marine life around the world.

This is at the very heart of Dive Project Cornwall. Its education programme plans to do just that! By informing millions of adults and hundreds of thousands of young people across the UK about the importance of the marine environment, the project will do its bit to save the planet.



Through a national competition where 400 lucky teenagers will win the experience of a lifetime – a six-day, life-changing trip to Cornwall where they will learn to scuba dive, enjoy outdoor adventures, take up beach-related activities and attend presentations from leading marine industry experts – Dive Project Cornwall intends to develop ‘Ocean Influencers.’ These influencers will then carry the message far and wide to positively engage, inspire and motivate the next generation to save the planet.

Burges Salmon have stepped up as Dive Project Cornwall’s first school-week host sponsor. Kirsty Green-Mann, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Burges Salmon, said: “We’re delighted to be an early supporter of Dive Project Cornwall, which is a fantastic addition to our Working with Schools programme. This multi-benefit initiative resonates strongly with our responsible business priorities and values.

“There’s clearly a huge amount of ambition and passion with this national scheme. Engaging the next generation in the environmental challenge, building awareness and driving innovative thinking in an inclusive way, is hugely important.

“We hope to see many other businesses come on board too.”

For more information on becoming a school-week host sponsor, visit the Dive Project Cornwall website