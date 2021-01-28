Digital Marketing Assistant role for Fourth Element

Fancy joining one of the most-progressive dive apparel companies in the world? Fourth Element is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to join their team.

Fourth Element are looking for a Marketing Assistant to join their Marketing Team to help expand and develop the company’s online capabilities to support their continued growth.

The successful candidate will have an enthusiastic approach to driving sales through creative marketing, be a team player and share the company’s ambitions of sustainability and passion for the marine environment.

Fourth Element welcome applications from candidates at the start of their career as well as those with more experience.

This role will be based in the head office in Helston, Cornwall. However, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the successful candidate will be home based until it is safe for staff to return full time to the offices.

Key responsibilities will include: Assisting with website management by maintaining and updating company websites and helping to create a better customer experience as directed by the marketing team; Assisting with the management of all social media platforms by aiding the creation and analysis of social media posts and our social media channels with a target to increase customers and conversions; Supporting the Marketing team on a range of projects; Managing a range of online directory listings, ensuring information is up to date; Reporting – Regular Google Analytics reporting and looking at what’s working, what’s not, why, and how could it be improved. The same for SEO and Social Media; Setting up targeted email newsletter and analysing tested content. Helping to create and manage automated email campaigns; and spell checking and selecting images for rich content blogs.

Essential skills and qualifications include a recognised marketing qualification (undergraduate degree/CIM) or suitable industry experience; Experience and solid working understanding of Mailchimp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, WordPress, WooCommerce, Google Analytics; Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office – especially Excel; Basic working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop; Ability to work independently and prioritise workload effectively; Strong organisational skills and the ability to multitask; Clear and consistent written and verbal communication; and a high level of attention to detail.

The application deadline is 19 February 2021. Salary from £18,000-£25,000. Find more information here.