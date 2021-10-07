HomeScuba NewsUKDeptherapy heads for Grenada
Deptherapy heads for Grenada

By Mark Evans

A team of Deptherapy divers are heading to the Caribbean island of Grenada this month to conduct a two-week marine biology course and rack up several dive certifications.

The expedition, funded by the Positive Pathways Programme from the Armed Forces’ Covenant Fund Trust (AFCFT), was due to take place in Egypt, but when there was continued uncertainty about the country being open from travel restrictions, the decision was made to look elsewhere – and Grenada fit the bill.

The Deptherapy members will be taking part in various RAID courses throughout the fortnight trip, which begins on 13 October, as well as conducting a reef survey in the nutrient-rich waters of Grenada, led by Deptherapy Ambassador Tom Oates, who is currently in his second year of a Marine Biology degree at Hull University.

They will be staying in the True Blue Bay Resort and diving with Aquanauts Grenada, who have two instructors on staff who have many years of experience working with divers with disabilities.

