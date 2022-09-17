Capture Cayman with Lisa Collins

British photographer Lisa Collins is now set to assist underwater photographers make the most of their visit to the Cayman Islands, with her new venture, Capture Cayman.

A longtime contributor to Diver and Divernet.com, Lisa is now offering both photo courses and tours, after setting up with a Caymanian partner in July.

She said: “As well as teaching underwater photography, I am offering many other services, which include classes in topside photography and photo-editing, dive trips and excursions, event photography and professional photo-editing.

Turtle incoming!

“It’s always very hard starting a new business but first signs are very positive, and I have had such overwhelming support and messages of goodwill from past clients and customers.”

Lisa Collins has been diving for 30 years and taking underwater photographs for 27, sharing many of her adventures with Diver readers. She has taught the subject for the past 15 years in the UK, the Red Sea, Philippines and Indonesia as well as the Cayman Islands.

Lisa Collins at sea

As an example of pricing, private bespoke tuition for up to two divers at any level of underwater photography comprises one-and-a-half hours of classroom work followed by a shore dive and review and costs US $61 (about £53) per hour. Find out more at Capture Cayman or email: lisa@capturecayman.com