BSAC recruiting for new role – Head of Diving and Training

To support the launch of its new strategy, BSAC is looking to recruit for a new position of Head of Diving and Training.

Reporting to the CEO and working closely with the National Diving Officer, this new and exciting role will innovate and lead the development and delivery of BSAC training and diving support services. The role is to lead the delivery of BSAC’s strategic aims for diving and training along with its vision, mission and values.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, the successful candidate will innovate and lead the development and delivery of new and existing BSAC training and diving support services, to broaden BSAC’s appeal and thus increase membership, participation and engagement, ensuring BSAC standards for safety and quality are maintained within the BSAC training markets/partners (branches/centres/licensees).

This role will manage all aspects of development, deployment, and evaluation. It will entail empathy and creative thinking to bring members, volunteers and stakeholders with BSAC on a positive inspiring journey.

The Head of Diving and Training will be a remote-based, full-time role, but will be expected to attend in-person council meetings (once they restart) at BSAC HQ in Cheshire, as well as other occasional travel requirements.

It is essential for applicants to have credible authority on diving and diver training, preferably with a minimum of five years’ instructor experience, though not necessarily with BSAC, as well as substantial experience in the recreational diving and lifestyle market.

BSAC welcomes applications from all ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

For further details on essential experience and person specification, interested parties can access and download the full job specification and application pack online.

To apply for the role, complete the application form and return by email to CEO, Mary Tetley, on maryt@bsac.com by 16 July 2021. Candidates are invited to email or call Mary for an informal chat about the role if they so wish.