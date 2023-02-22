British diver dies in Tenerife

A British woman died while scuba diving off the coast of Tenerife in the Canary Islands on Saturday 18 February.

The 63 year old, who has yet to be named, was diving off a beach in the municipality of Fasnia in the eastern part of the island. It is not clear yet whether the woman was on holiday, or lived in the area.

According to reports from the Emergency Services Co-ordination Centre (CECOES), the woman had been recovered from the water and another diver, who was also a doctor, had begun performing CPR after verifying she was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Paramedics continued to try and revive her after arriving on the scene, but she was pronounced dead after their efforts proved futile.