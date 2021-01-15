Beach cleaning station made out of marine rubbish

Cornwall-based charity 2 Minute Foundation, which is dedicated to clearing the planet of man-made debris two minutes at a time, has created a beach cleaning station built out of marine rubbish.
CEO Martin Dorey explained: “We have found a way to use beach waste as a resource, which means marine litter can be used for good instead of going to landfill or continuing to choke our oceans.”
Low-grade and non-recyclable waste which includes rope, broken plastic bottles and cotton buds are shredded and pressed, and then made into sheets which then fit together to make the litter collection station.
