Home Scuba News Beach cleaning station made out of marine rubbish
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
marine rubbish
Scuba News

Beach cleaning station made out of marine rubbish

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Cornwall-based charity 2 Minute Foundation, which is dedicated to clearing the planet of man-made debris two minutes at a time, has created a beach cleaning station built out of marine rubbish.

CEO Martin Dorey explained: “We have found a way to use beach waste as a resource, which means marine litter can be used for good instead of going to landfill or continuing to choke our oceans.”

Low-grade and non-recyclable waste which includes rope, broken plastic bottles and cotton buds are shredded and pressed, and then made into sheets which then fit together to make the litter collection station.

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Save the oceans with your diet – sign up to Fish Free February

Mark Evans -
There are no longer plenty more fish in the sea! Fish Free February challenges you to help protect our oceans by removing seafood from...
Read more
Scuba News

National Marine Aquarium launches virtual family tours

Mark Evans -
The National Marine Aquarium has come up with a way to keep families entertained at home and keep its Ocean Discovery Rangers busy through...
Read more
Scuba News

New chief executive appointed for Portsmouth’s Mary Rose

Mark Evans -
The Board of the Mary Rose Trust today confirmed that Helen Bonser-Wilton, Chief Executive, will be leaving the Mary Rose Trust at the end...
Read more
Scuba News

Why Scuba Diving in Egypt should be on your diving bucket list

Ross Arnold -
Ask any diver what their top 3 diving locations in the world are, and chances are they’ll place the Red Sea somewhere in that...
Read more
Scuba News

Young orca rescued by BDMLR in the Orkney Islands

Mark Evans -
Members of the BDMLR were yet again in action today, this time assisting a young orca which had become stranded in the Orkney Islands. The...
Read more
Scuba News

RNLI volunteers recognised in New Years Honours List

Mark Evans -
A former lifeboat mechanic who now volunteers for the charity, a retired seagoing crew member who continues voluntary maintenance work, two volunteer Lifeboat Operations...
Read more
Scuba News

BDMLR help seal pup on New Year’s Eve

Mark Evans -
BDMLR marine mammal medics came to the assistance of a seal pup on the beach at St Ives on New Year's Eve. BDMLR's welfare development...
Read more
Scuba News

RAID International releases issue 2 of The Edge

Mark Evans -
Although 2020 has been extremely challenging, RAID International wanted to leave this year on a high note and with that, are proud to announce...
Read more
Scuba News

Oyster Diving trains world’s youngest Master Scuba Diver

Mark Evans -
Oyster Diving recently had the privilege on helping Toby Monteiro-Hourigan on fulfilling his dream of becoming the world’s youngest Master Scuba Diver. Toby, from London,...
Read more
Scuba News

Humpback whale provides some festive cheer

Mark Evans -
Scilly Islanders have been treated to a little festive cheer by an unlikely visitor to the islands - a humpback whale, which has been...
Read more
Scuba News

10 stranded sperm whales die in Yorkshire

Mark Evans -
Christmas Eve ended in tragedy as ten sperm whales which had become stranded between Withernsea and Tunstall near Hull in East Yorkshire died. HM Coastguard...
Read more
Scuba News

Emperor Harmoni to ply Indonesian waters

Mark Evans -
She's currently under construction and ready to launch in 2021 - the Emperor Harmoni is Emperor Divers Indonesia’s brand-new liveaboard, the second for Emperor...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

marine rubbish

Beach cleaning station made out of marine rubbish

Mark Evans -
Cornwall-based charity 2 Minute Foundation, which is dedicated to clearing the planet of man-made debris two minutes at a time, has created a beach...
Scuba Diver January

OUT NOW: Scuba Diver January – Exclusively On Scubadivermag.com

o-ring

How to change an o-ring

Fish Free February

Save the oceans with your diet – sign up to Fish...

Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium Review

Sharkskin Chillproof Titanium Review

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train